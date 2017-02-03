Jokic Returns, Nuggets Keep Bucks At Bay

DENVER (The Sports Xchange)– Nikola Jokic returned to the lineup with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets held off a Milwaukee comeback to beat the Bucks 121-117 on Friday night.

Jokic had come within a pair of assists of a triple-double in two previous games before reaching the milestone Friday.

Wilson Chandler had 21 points and eight rebounds and Kenneth Faried had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets (22-27).

Jabari Parker had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 for the Bucks, who have lost 10 of 11.

Jokic sat out three games with a left hip flexor strain but came back strong. He had a double-double by halftime with 17 points and 10 rebounds and added six assists.

The Nuggets led by 22 early in the third quarter on seven points from Gary Harris. Two of his baskets came on assists by Jokic, whose ninth assist came on a reverse dunk by Faried.

The Bucks (21-28) responded with a 12-0 run to get within seven late in the third and trailed 98-89 heading into the fourth.

Henson scored the first six Milwaukee points in the fourth as the Bucks continued to chip away. They got within four three times early in the fourth before Antetokounmpo’s only 3-pointer of the game made it 113-112 with 2:53 left.

Harris answered with a layup on a Jokic assist, Parker hit another layup and Jameer Nelson hit a 3-pointer to make it a four-point lead. Faried hit 1 of 2 free throws with 24.4 seconds left to make it 119-114.

Denver seemed in control when it ended the second quarter on a 26-9 run to take a 70-53 halftime lead.

Jokic had nine points, four rebounds and four assists in the last 6:38 of the second. Chandler had 14 points at the break as did Jamal Murray, who hit all five of his shots and went 3-for-3 from the line. Murray finished with 18 points.

NOTES: Milwaukee’s two new additions were not with the team on Friday. Centers Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert, who were acquired from Charlotte for Miles Plumlee on Thursday, could join the Bucks in Phoenix on Saturday. They were undergoing physicals Friday, coach Jason Kidd said. Plumlee can’t play for the Hornets until Hawes and Hibbert are cleared. … Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari (left groin strain) is expected to miss “the next couple of games,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “We’re not going to rush him back. That’s an injury that can keep coming back if you don’t treat it the right way.” … Bucks G Rashad Vaughn was available after missing Wednesday due to illness. … Denver G Will Barton returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury.