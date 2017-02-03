Deputy Injured In Hit-And-Run: ‘I Feel Like I Got Hit By A Truck’

KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Elbert County deputy who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash northwest of Kiowa this week is out of the hospital and in good humor.
Deputy Anthony Tribuzio was injured on Wednesday on County Road 33. He was removing road debris when a driver of a pickup truck hit him and took off.
Tribuzio was released from a hospital in Parker on Thursday and, according to the Elbert County Public Information Facebook page, was joking around afterwards as he said “I feel like I got hit by a truck.” (Sheriff Shayne Heap wrote “We believe that is an accurate statement.”)
Tribuzio is hoping to return to work soon.
Investigators said they are looking for a suspect in the case who is described as being a thin, white or Hispanic man who is approximately 30. He was wearing a green jacket, black baseball cap and sunglasses. They say he was driving a Chevy pickup truck with chrome bumpers and rust on the right side of the hood and the front fender. The truck also had blue tint on the top of the windshield and “old, traditional, Colorado license plates with green background and white lettering.”
Anyone who might know where the truck is or have more information about the crime is asked to call Investigator Armstrong at 303-805-6114.