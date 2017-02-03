BREAKING NEWS: Man who murdered his wife while high in 2014 reaches plea deal, watch a live report on CBS4 News at Noon (Full Story)

Denver Zoo Moves New Tiger Into Brand New ‘Edge’ Exhibit

February 3, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Amur Tiger, Denver Zoo, The Edge

DENVER (CBS4) – A tiger at the Denver Zoo is exploring her new home.

Nikita (credit: Denver Zoo)

Nikita is an Amur tiger who arrived at the zoo a few months ago.

She’s now living in “The Edge,” an exhibit in the southwestern area of the zoo that’s set to open to the public next month.

On Friday the zoo released photos of Nikita. She came from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha in November. Her father Taiga lived at the Denver Zoo between 2002 and 2010.

Amur tigers are classified as endangered and are the planet’s largest members of the cat family.

The Edge officially opens on March 17. Before then, other tigers at the zoo will be brought in to the space, which is approximately twice as big as the current Felines exhibit.

Zoo officials say The Edge will allow zoo visitors to get much closer to the tigers.

