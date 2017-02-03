Bill To Allow Teachers To Carry Handguns Moves Forward

DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would allow teachers and staff at some public schools in Colorado to carry handguns to work has passed the initial vote in the state Senate.

The measure calls for those employees to undergo training before taking a weapon into school.

Right now in Colorado, the law only allows school resource officers to carry a weapon inside public schools.

The bill being debated would allow school districts to decide if and how many employees could carry weapons.

The measure still needs one more vote in the Senate before it move to the state House.

