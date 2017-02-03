Backcountry User Instruction Course Meant To Educate About Avalanches

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lot of people are heading to the mountains to enjoy the powder this winter, despite what at times has been high avalanche danger.
Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County is generally known for cross-country skiing, but instructors there are aiming to provide some avalanche rescue training to those who venture into the backcountry through a new course.
The program will introduce students to backcountry gear and teach them how to stay safe.
The course is also a good way for backcountry skiers to refresh their memory and practice using their beacons.
“We can get back to some areas that are completely quiet. There’s no road noise, so it really feels like you’re deep in the mountains. But it’s totally doable for any level of skier,” instructor Chris Michalowski said.
The first class will take place later this month. It includes a lunch and some skiing after hiking up the trail on the 5,000 acre ranch.
Michalowski said it’s “a good first step to getting into backcountry skiing.”
Get more information at snowmountainranch.org.