4 Years Later, Reward Increased In Missing Woman Case

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward in the case of a missing woman from Denver has been increased to $100,000.
Kelsie Schelling disappeared four years ago and her family has long believed she was murdered. She went missing after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her boyfriend she was pregnant.
On the night of Feb. 4, 2013, Schelling drove to a Walmart in Pueblo to meet Donthe Lucas, the alleged father of her unborn child.
She hasn’t been heard from or seen since.
Schelling’s family has organized a balloon release in honor of Kelsie on Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Pueblo.