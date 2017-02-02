Upset With Playing Time, Nuggets’ Chandler Wants Trade

DENVER (The Sports Xchange)– Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler is upset with a lack of a defined role with the team and would like to be traded, according to USA Today.
The 29-year-old Chandler apparently is disappointed that coach Michael Malone recently moved him back to a bench role. Chandler is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while starting just 13 of 44 games.
Chandler is hopeful that Nuggets will deal him prior to the Feb. 23 NBA trading deadline.
Malone reinserted power forward Kenneth Faried in the starting lineup to help bulk up the team’s rebounding.
Chandler didn’t take the move well and the team is reportedly aware of his unhappiness.
Chandler’s beef over playing time could resolve itself if starting small forward Danilo Gallinari should be sidelined for a length of time. Gallinari suffered a groin injury during Wednesday’s 119-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and is slated to undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity.
Chandler has career averages of 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in nine seasons with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. He was acquired by Denver as part of the 2011 deal that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks.
Chandler missed all of last season after hip surgery before bouncing back to enjoy one of his better seasons.