Top Denver Secret Service Agent Suspended

DENVER (CBS4)– The special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district who was targeted for a social media post suggesting she wouldn’t “take a bullet” for President Donald Trump has been suspended.
CBS4 has learned that Kerry O’Grady has been suspended from her job with pay.
The Secret Service took this action after O’Grady made headlines about a private Facebook post she made in October 2016.
In the message, O’Grady said she would not take a bullet for then-Presidential candidate Trump and expressed support for then-candidate Hillary Clinton.
O’Grady is head of the Denver office, but may not be able to hold onto that position once the investigation is completed.