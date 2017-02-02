BREAKING NEWS: Mosque notified government about apparent "radicalization" of accused RTD shooter (Full Story)

Suspect Identified In Bizarre Cherry Creek Standoff

February 2, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, Axel Treutler, Cherry Creek North, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – The identity of a 55-year-old man arrested on Wednesday night after a protracted standoff in Cherry Creek North has been released.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Denver police said late Thursday morning that Axel Treutler was arrested in the case on charges of robbery, menacing and kidnapping.

Treutler is accused of finding an unlocked Mercedes SUV and trying to steal it. The owner confronted the man he says was trying to steal the car and called 911.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police say Treutler didn’t cooperate with police and a SWAT team was called in. Denver police spokesman John White said the suspect refused to speak with negotiators.

“We called in the linguist speaking Spanish, English, and other languages in an attempt to get him out,” White said.

Police eventually used non-lethal rubber bullets to subdue the suspect and arrest him.

A nearby school was placed on lockout while the situation stretched across several hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia