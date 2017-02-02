Suspect Identified In Bizarre Cherry Creek Standoff

DENVER (CBS4) – The identity of a 55-year-old man arrested on Wednesday night after a protracted standoff in Cherry Creek North has been released.
Denver police said late Thursday morning that Axel Treutler was arrested in the case on charges of robbery, menacing and kidnapping.
Treutler is accused of finding an unlocked Mercedes SUV and trying to steal it. The owner confronted the man he says was trying to steal the car and called 911.
Police say Treutler didn’t cooperate with police and a SWAT team was called in. Denver police spokesman John White said the suspect refused to speak with negotiators.
“We called in the linguist speaking Spanish, English, and other languages in an attempt to get him out,” White said.
Police eventually used non-lethal rubber bullets to subdue the suspect and arrest him.
A nearby school was placed on lockout while the situation stretched across several hours.