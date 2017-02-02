RTD Murder Suspect Filed Police Report, Triggering Renewed Scrutiny

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Joshua Cummings, the suspect in the Tuesday night murder of an RTD security guard, filed a theft report with the Englewood Police Department approximately one month ago.

That report prompted local police to immediately contact federal authorities and notify them that Cummings, who was essentially on a federal watch list, was in Colorado and should be monitored.

After arriving in Colorado, Cummings stayed at The Holiday Motel located at 4475 South Broadway in Englewood. About a month ago, Cummings filed a theft report with the Englewood Police Department, apparently notifying them that his wallet had been stolen.

Sources familiar with the case tell CBS4 that Englewood officers then entered Cummings personal information into a law enforcement database as a matter of routine. They were surprised to see that a federal law enforcement alert was connected to Cummings’ name and to immediately contact federal authorities as Cummings was already on their radar.

CBS4 has learned that Englewood officers followed procedure and contacted a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Colorado notifying them of Cummings’ presence. Multiple sources, including motel employees, say FBI agents subsequently visited the motel and interviewed Cummings. It’s unclear what else the federal agency did.

However, a source familiar with the sequence of events said that Englewood contacted federal law enforcement authorities in January for a second time, again raising concerns about Cummings presence in that city.

Englewood Police Chief John Collins declined to discuss what his officers did about Cummings. CBS4 requested a copy of the police theft report filed by Cummings but Englewood police are refusing to release it.

Commander Tim Englert denied the CBS4 request writing, “the release of this information could jeopardize the integrity of an ongoing investigation, and would therefore be contrary to the public interest.”

Previously, CBS4 reported that a Denver-area Mosque reported Cummings concerning behavior and rash statements to the Department of Homeland Security on Dec. 24, 2016.