Rattlesnake Surprises Boy Trying To Use Toilet, 23 More Found

ABILENE, Texas (CBS4) – An unwelcome surprise greeted young Isac Mcfadden Tuesday when he got up to use the bathroom.
A rattlesnake was peeking its head out of the toilet.
Enter Big Country Snake Removal, who Isac’s mom called after she killed the intruder with a shovel.
“They’re actually very, very amazing creatures that are really misunderstood,” Big Country’s Nathan Hawkins told CBS News. “There are irrational fears around them.”
Hawkins conducted a search of the home after removing the snake from the toilet, and found another 13 snakes huddled in a corner of an old storm cellar.
“After conducting a thorough perimeter check, I crawled underneath the house where I removed another 10, five being babies…24 snakes total,” Hawkins posted to Facebook.
According to CBS News, Hawkins fields 50 to 75 calls daily, some people asking questions while others requesting help with a snake on their property.
But how does something like this happen?
“it’s actually quite simple,” he says. “Rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic. They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there…”