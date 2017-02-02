COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Deported & Driving Drunk, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Police Hope Surveillance Photos Lead Them To ATM Gunman

February 2, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: ATM, Chase Bank, W. 38th Avenue, Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge

By Andrea Flores

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge police hope new surveillance photos will help them identify the man they say shot a woman during an attempted robbery at an ATM early Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase Bank near W. 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Investigators say the victim had to get out of her vehicle to use the ATM at the bank. That’s when she noticed a man with a handgun approaching her on a bike, so she got back into her car in an attempt to get away.

Police say the suspect opened the car door and fired one round at the woman.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

She was shot in the shoulder, but managed to get away. She drove herself to Lutheran Hospital for treatment and was released.

Her four-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The suspect took off on his bike without cash. Police say the suspect is still at large, and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a bald, black male in his 40s.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

If anyone has information or recognizes the man in the photographs, they are asked to call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

