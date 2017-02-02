Neighbors Voice Worries About Big Music Festival Plans

DENVER (CBS4) – The plan to have a three-day music and arts festival at Denver’s Overland Park Golf Course is moving forward, despite some concern from those who live nearby.

A community meeting to discuss the preliminary plans with residents took place Wednesday night at nearby Schmitt Elementary School.

The plan is still in the early stages for both the city and the promoters. Denver city representatives said the city could make anywhere from $1 to $2.5 million in direct revenue from the festival. They said a contract with promoter AEG Live would be a five year deal, and the concert would start in September 2018 if approved

The golf course, which is located near Santa Fe Drive and Evans, is surrounded on the south side by a neighborhood.

Residents who attended the meeting say they have some concerns they want addressed before they give the plan a thumbs up. Some are concerned about traffic impacts and trash, while others are concerned about the long term impacts to the course.

“Why on earth a golf course and not some other location that wouldn’t destroy a golf course and a natural habitat in a quiet part of the town?” one resident asked in the meeting.

“How are the homeowners going to be compensated? Because I see the city making millions and millions of dollars but nothing for the homeowners,” said another resident.

Residents were told the city would dedicate some of the money generated from the festival to local projects but wouldn’t commit to any firm projects.

City leaders say more meetings are planned with the community in upcoming weeks.