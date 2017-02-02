Latest Forecast: Icy Conditions Will Persistent Through At Least Noon

BREAKING NEWS: Mosque notified government about apparent "radicalization" of accused RTD shooter (Full Story)

February 2, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Low clouds brought a combination of freezing drizzle and light snow to the Front Range Thursday morning. Slowly improving weather will prevail through afternoon but temperatures will remain chilly. High temperatures in the metro area will be stuck in the 20s and 30s.

Areas along the C-470 corridor on the west side of town could also see some minor snow accumulation Thursday. No more than 1 inch.

Meanwhile most locations around Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley woke up to 1/10″ of ice accumulation Thursday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Many roads were icy in the Denver metro area on Thursday morning. (credit: CBS)

It was a rare occurrence for the Front Range because the atmospheric conditions necessary for ice are unusual at high elevations. Typically all layers of the atmosphere above the Front Range are cold enough to support only snow this time of year. But warmer air at the same height of the clouds allowed to the precipitation to start as rain and then freeze after reaching colder air near the ground. Thus our freezing drizzle!

Friday will be dry and chilly in the metro area. The day will start with cloudy skies followed by increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Warmer and brighter weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

In the mountains, plan on scattered snow showers on Thursday and then more widespread snow Thursday night. Up to 3 inches is expected in Summit County. Friday will be mainly dry before snow returns Friday night into Saturday with up to 6″ at the mainly of the ski areas by midday on Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

