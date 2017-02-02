BREAKING NEWS: Mosque notified government about apparent "radicalization" of accused RTD shooter (Full Story)

Court Hearing For Man Accused Of Shooting Security Guard Canceled

February 2, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police, FBI, Joshua Cummings, Regional Transportation District, RTD, Scott Von Lanken

DENVER (AP) — A court hearing for a man accused in the point blank shooting death of a transit guard in downtown Denver has been canceled.

Joshua Cummings had been scheduled to appear in county court Thursday afternoon. He will instead appear in state district court Friday under a new policy for murder cases.

Joshua Cummings (credit: Denver Police)

Joshua Cummings (credit: Denver Police)

Police are looking for a motive for the apparent unprovoked attack Tuesday evening near Union Station, a hub for buses and trains, and the city’s pedestrian mall.

Scott Von Lanken (credit CBS)

Scott Von Lanken (credit CBS)

Scott Von Lanken was shot as he was trying to help two women who were afraid they had missed the last light rail train. One of them told investigators the man walked up behind the officer.

Police say they found the 37-year-old Cummings hiding nearby with a 9mm handgun.

