Arty The Aardvark Challenges Punxsutawney Phil’s Winter Prediction

By Chris Spears
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter but it was a much different outcome Thursday afternoon at Aims Community College in Greeley.
As part of the school’s year-long 50th anniversary officials held their first ever “GroundVark Day” which featured mascot Arty the Aardvark.
After arriving to the celebration in a limo and making his way up the red carpet, Arty announced in his native tongue, Groundvarkese, that he did not see his shadow, meaning that spring is right around the corner for Colorado.
The message was translated to the crowd by Carol Ruckel, Aims Board of Trustees Chair and President of the Aardvark Inner Circle.
“GroundVark Day provided us an opportunity to celebrate our infamous mascot, Arty, with the community as part of our ongoing 50th anniversary celebration,” said Aims’ President, Dr. Leah L. Bornstein. “Throughout the year we are hosting events at various areas of Aims’ beautiful campuses to showcase different programs. Our hope is that the community can have fun learning more about the programs and services we offer. We work hard and play hard.”
