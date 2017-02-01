With Newfound Success, Buffs Actually Turns Recruits Away

February 1, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Carson Wells, Chris Mulumba, Colorado Buffaloes, DeSoto High School, Jacob Moretti, Jared Poplawski, Josh Falo, K.D. Nixon, Laviska Shenault Jr., Mike MacIntyre, National Signing Day, PAC-12, Pac-12 South, Ralphie, Steven Montez

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – This is how times have changed at Colorado: Coach Mike MacIntyre actually had to say no to some quality recruits. He just didn’t have the room.

The once-downtrodden Buffaloes attracted a whole new level of player after a 10-4 season and a Pac-12 South title.

Colorado brought in eight players from Texas – never really their hot bed – had a highly recruited offensive lineman (Jacob Moretti ) spurn Ohio State for Colorado and even added a linebacker (Carson Wells) who works on his dad’s ranch in Florida. That’s notable because he has a steer named “Ralphie,” just like the team’s mascot.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“We had to turn away some really good football players, which we really haven’t done in the past,” MacIntyre said. “You have to make sure you’re making the right decisions.”

All set on joining perennial power Ohio State, Moretti sat out his senior season after undergoing ACL surgery. Given the Buffaloes’ turnaround in 2016, Moretti, who’s from a suburb of Denver, had a change of heart.

“It was hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” said Moretti, who graduated early from high school and is enrolled in classes at Colorado.

Other things to know: Colorado picked up a pair of receivers out of DeSoto High School – K.D. Nixon and Laviska Shenault Jr., who helped the team from Texas win a state title. “It just happened they were good friends and wanted to come here,” MacIntyre said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: Moretti and quarterback Tyler Lytle, who could challenge Steven Montez for the starting job.

Best of the rest: Chris Mulumba (pronounced muh-lumb-buh) is a 280-pound defensive end from Helsinki, Finland, who didn’t play football in high school but was a national judo champion. The Buffs saw enough of him at Diablo Valley College in California in 2015 to bring him into the fold as an early enrollee.

Late addition: Jared Poplawski, TE, Scottsdale, Arizona. He was looking at Arizona State.

2017 National Signing Day: LIVE blog for National Signing Day

One that got away: Tight end Josh Falo signed with Southern California. He’s the brother of Colorado linebacker N.J. Falo

How they’ll fit in: Lytle threw for 2,759 yards and 19 TDs his senior season at Servite High School in California. Lytle, who zeroed in on Colorado in June, also helped recruit other players to town. “I really think when Colorado started having success people really bought in, and I think that’s why we carried so much momentum,” Lytle said.

For the full list, visit cubuffs.com.

– By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia