Trump Eyes Senate ‘Nuclear’ Option On Gorsuch Nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says if political “gridlock” stalls his Supreme Court pick, it may be time for the Senate’s Republican leader to consider the option to “go nuclear.”
That would mean changing Senate rules to make it impossible to filibuster a high court nominee.
The president tells reporters that if Senate Democrats try to block Neil Gorsuch’s nomination, he would say this to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “If you can, Mitch, go nuclear, because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)