Synagogue Opens Doors To Muslims After Mosque Burns Down

VICTORIA, Texas (CBS4/AP) – When the Victoria Islamic Center was destroyed in a fire, Temple B’nai Israel stepped up.

“Thank you for opening your doors to the Muslims whose Mosque was burned down,” one person posted on their Facebook page. “Your gesture has truly touched our hearts and brought us closer together.”

The south Texas mosque was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning.

An online fund established to raise money to rebuild the mosque has so far exceeded its $850,000 goal. The page shows more than 18,500 people have contributed.

“Today our faith in humanity has been rekindled again!” the Islamic center posted on Facebook Sunday. “The thousands of messages, prayers and donations from all over the globe have been phenomenal.”

Fire officials say it’s too early to determine the cause of the blaze early Saturday morning.

According to CBS News, Islamic Center of Victoria President Shahid Hashmi, who’s lived in Victoria 32 years, said the congregation of about 140 has had few other problems.

The mosque was broken into about a week ago and the target of a hate message in 2013, but Muslim leaders and others are cautioning against a rush to judgment.

The Victoria Advocate reports that police estimate about 400 people attended a prayer rally Sunday outside the remains of the mosque.

The Islamic Center announced it will rebuild.

“Let the healing begin!”

