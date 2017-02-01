Supreme Court Nominee Meets With Gardner

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch met with Sen. Cory Gardner in his office in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, less than one day after his nomination was announced by President Donald Trump.
Gardner was there for the announcement on Tuesday night and called Gorsuch “a man for the West.”
Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge, and the junior Senator from Colorado were seen walking down the hall to Gardner’s office on Wednesday morning. The two then sat in his office as they posed for pictures.
The office of Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator, issued a statement that as a fellow Coloradan, he congratulates Judge Gorsuch and intends to review his record carefully in the coming weeks.