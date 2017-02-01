‘It’s A Mess’: Postal Customers Complain Of Missing & Late Mail

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s been some frustration at post offices in Summit County after some customers say they’re missing mail, while others say they’re getting mail a month later than expected.

Postal workers say they are officially caught up again after falling a week behind on delivery, but lots of frustrated customers say they are fed up with what they call a dysfunctional service at post offices in Summit County.

“It’s a mess, and we need more help, that’s for sure,” said customer Dan Taylor.

Customers in Silverthorne and Dillon called CBS4 saying they are fed up with the backed up and missing mail.

“We weren’t getting it and it was being ‘returned to sender’ from Longmont, and we’re like ‘What?'” customer Cathy Diaz said.

Postal officials at the Denver headquarters say they sent more crews to help last week after mail started piling up.

“I’ve gotten Christmas cards a month late. I’m worried about getting my tax form,” customer Mark Kromholz said.

Postal employees say they are caught up now. They blame the problems on major snowstorms that blocked mail delivery trucks from the Front Range last month, and a staffing shortage, a problem that remains.

“It’s been a mess for years,” Kromholz said.

Mail customers are worried backups will happen again the next big storm, but for now at least mail seems to be making into their boxes.

“Finally getting some mail … fortunately the tax forms arrived last week,” Taylor said.

The problem of finding workers for the tough job in Summit County who can pass a drug test is something they are still working on until they can hire more workers. Postal officials say they will continue to send backup from elsewhere to fill the gaps.