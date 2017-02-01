Snake Gets Stuck In Woman’s Earlobe

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS4) – A woman landed in the emergency room when her snake decided to slither its way through her gauged earlobe.
“By far one of my craziest life moments!” Ashley Glawe posted on Facebook last week. “Went to the emergency room because my ball python decided to get stuck in my gauged earlobe!”
According to another post, which may not be appropriate for everyone due to language, Glawe said she was holding Bart when he saw the hole and “thought that it would be a bright idea to ATTEMPT to make it through.”
It all happened so fast, Glawe said, that he was there and stuck before she even knew what was going on.
When responding firefighters were unable to remove the snake from her ear, Glawe and Bart went to Portland Adventists Hospital, where doctors numbed her ear and slid out the snake.
Both Bart and Ashley are doing fine.