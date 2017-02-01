RTD Shooting Suspect Is From Texas

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – The man arrested by Denver police as the suspect in the late night shooting of an RTD security guard is from Texas and had previously been arrested for assault.

Police identified the suspect as Joshua Cummings, 37, and said he had a previous misdemeanor arrest more than five years ago.

Cummings was charged in 2010 with assault and causing bodily injury/family violence in Texas.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Cummings in 2003 for speeding.

Late Tuesday night, Denver police say the suspect approached a 56-year-old RTD guard working at Union Station and shot him in the head. Authorities say the guard has a family but they released few other details.

Denver police arrested Cummings shortly after the shooting and said they recovered a gun. They say prior to the gunfire, the suspect said to the guard “Do as I tell you.”

