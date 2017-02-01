Feds Push Back Deadline To Fix RTD’s ‘A Line’ Problems

DENVER (CBS4) – The federal deadline to fix issues with the A Line “train to the plane” from downtown Denver to Denver International Airport has been pushed back.
There have been continuing problems on the A Line to DIA — primarily the gates are still opening too early and closing too late.
The problem is mainly with the software controlling the gates and some of the gates are old and can’t handle the repeated use.
The Regional Transportation District’s permission from the Federal Railroad Administration to operate the A Line was scheduled to expire on Feb. 4, but according to Desiree French with the FRA, the deadline has been pushed back to April 30.
A news conference on the issue is scheduled to be held on Thursday.
Statement From The FRA
“Over the last several months, RTD has made improvements to the warning times and presented an optimistic plan to resolve the timing issues at its railroad crossings. FRA has granted RTD a waiver extension until April 30, 2017. During this time, RTD must continue twice weekly meetings with FRA’s regional staff, attend monthly face-to-face meetings in Washington to update FRA on its progress and continue to use flaggers at all crossings while RTD works to implement this solution. RTD will be required to continue verifying that its flaggers are properly trained and are fully performing their duties.”