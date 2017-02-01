Pregnant Woman Among Those Who Rushed Out During Apartment Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – A pregnant woman who recently had a baby shower is among those who were displaced by an apartment fire in southwest Denver on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the Warren Park Apartments on South Depew Street, near Evans and Sheridan Boulevard. It initially forced dozens of people out of the building, but most were allowed to return. Everyone inside made it out of the building safely.

Of the 23 units in the building, only three were damaged to the point that the residents aren’t allowed to return.

Flames shot from the windows of the apartment just before dawn. Firefighters were able to get the fire out before it spread to multiple units, but the smoke damaged two other apartments.

Apartment manager Julie Ronalds rushed from her nearby building to help after seeing the fire.

“I found out that the tenant was able to get out. I had a pregnant lady in the next door unit that we had to get out. I was worried more about her, to be honest. Fire engines got here, ambulance got here. They were able to get her out, get her to the hospital,” said apartment manager Julie Ronalds.

So far it’s not known whether any of the baby gifts the pregnant woman received during the shower that were still in the apartment were damaged.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined so far.