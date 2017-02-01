Police Tweet To Find Tweety Bird’s Parents

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It may sound Looney Tunes, but it’s news worth tweeting about.
The Boulder Police Department is all aflutter over whoever lost their bird, posting it about their on their Twitter account.
Apparently someone thought their fine feathery fellow didn’t survive an attack by a crow, but the BPD has good news.
One of their officers found the bird, who is now perched atop an officer’s shoulder in search of Mom, Dad, and the chance to serve and protect.
If you know this bird, contact the Boulder Police Department.