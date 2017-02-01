Mother Shot At ATM, Drives Self To The Hospital

By Tom Mustin

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge police are searching for clues outside of a Chase bank after a disturbing crime where a woman was shot while her child was nearby. She then drove herself to the hospital.

“He is armed and dangerous,” Wheat Ridge Police spokeswoman Sara Spaulding told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

About 5 a.m. Tuesday a woman in her 30s pulled in to the bank at 38th and Wadsworth to withdraw cash from the ATM. Her 4-year-old child was in the car. As the woman approached the ATM, her window jammed, so she got out of the car and walked up to the machine.

She said out of nowhere, a large man dressed in black appeared on a bicycle. He demanded money and threatened her with a gun.

“She proceeded to go back to her car. That’s when she was shot,” said Spaulding.

Jackie Elliott with Wheat Ridge police says the bullet struck the woman on the shoulder. Amazingly, she drove herself to Lutheran hospital.

“She did manage to get back in her car and drive with her 4-year-old child to a local hospital for treatment,” said Spaulding.

The man took off on his bike without the cash.

“I feel very sorry for her. I hope she’s okay, said Chase customer Jackie Elliott.

She says ATMs can be an easy target, “Going through the drive through and having money come out, it’s easy to get robbed anymore.”

Police say people who use the cash dispensers after hours should be especially vigilant.

Jackie agrees, “Be aware of your surroundings. Watch what’s behind you, and be careful.”

And as police search for a violent criminal, Jackie says the crime is simply a sign of the times.

“It’s too bad the world we live in anymore. That’s what the future is.”

The shooting victim is expected to fully recover.

The suspect is described a large, bald, black man in his 40s wearing dark clothes and riding a bicycle.

If you’ve seen the man call Wheat Ridge Police (303) 237-2220 or 9-1-1.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.