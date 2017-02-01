Loveland Valentine’s Stamping Begins

February 1, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Larimer County, Loveland, Valentine's Day

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The first card stamping for an annual Colorado tradition began Wednesday morning in Loveland.

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce began their 71st annual Valentine’s re-mailing program with the first card stamping at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 160,000 valentines are expected to be sent to Loveland to receive a special cachet stamp and postmark, making it the largest re-mailing program of its kind in the nation.

The 2017 cachet was designed by Corry McDowell with a verse written by Richard Schilling that reads:

From the Sweetheart City in a land of love,

Warm Thoughts of you are sent above.

On Wings they fly from land to sea,

Searching and finding the one to be.

To share your Valentine’s Day love through Loveland, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed larger first class envelope to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th Street

Loveland, CO 800538-9998

Once received, the valentine will be removed from the larger envelope, stamped with the special Loveland postmark and then re-mailed to its recipient.

All foreign mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 4, all U.S. mail by Feb. 7, and all Colorado mail by Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day.

