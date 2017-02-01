Latest Forecast: Cold Front Brings Seasonal Temperatures, Chance For Freezing Drizzle

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front stalled along the Interstate 25 corridor in Colorado early Wednesday. The front will keep temperatures much cooler than Monday or Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. An increase in cloud cover also means mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

As moisture deepens in the atmosphere, low clouds and widespread fog is expected to develop starting Wednesday evening. The fog will thicken through the Thursday morning causing a chance for limited visibility for everyone around Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

In addition to the fog, areas of freezing drizzle will likely develop by early Thursday. A thin layer of ice may develop on roads, bridges, and sidewalks causing significant slowdowns for the morning commute.

The threat for freezing drizzle will end by late in the morning on Thursday and the low clouds should clear by around lunchtime leaving higher clouds for the remainder of the day.

Sunshine will return to the metro area on Friday but it stays chilly until the weekend. Highs will soar into the upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday and Sunday.

In the mountains, mainly dry and windy weather will continue through Friday. Then snow will develop Friday night and will continue into Saturday. The mountains of Summit County should see at least 2-6 inches by the start of the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.