Five Must-See Destinations In Paris

By Mark Horning

Within the 41 square miles of Paris, France there are over 60 main attractions for visitors to discover ranging from Museums, Churches, Monuments and Squares as well as examples of contemporary and traditional architecture. This is far too many sites for the average tourist to attempt to visit during a short stay in the city of lights. Thus a list of the five most famous and must see attractions is in order.

Before setting out there are three vital purchases that each traveler should consider. The first is a chest wallet. This is a cloth and zipper device you hide under your shirt. In it you carry your cash, credit cards, passport and driver’s license. Pick pockets have become an epidemic in nearly every major European city and while it is a bit of a bother having to retrieve this wallet from under your shirt for every purchase it is far less a hassle than replacing your credit cards and passport while traveling.

The second and third items go hand in hand. The first is the Paris Pass Card that when purchased allows free entry to over 65 attractions with front of the line privileges. You also receive a Paris guide book, a Metro Pass with map (good on any regular Paris Metro bus or underground trains), vouchers for special offers at various locations, shops and restaurants as well as a one day L’Open Tour Hop On Hop Off Tour Bus Ticket. You can purchase additional Hop On Hop Off Tour Bus Day Tickets online as well. All items are shipped or sent as printable e-mails prior to your departure from home.

If you arrive in Paris via the bullet train at the Gare du Nord (North Station) you can catch the Red Classic Route of the L’Open Tour which intersects with the Blue Montmartre Route. Between the two routes you will get the opportunity to visit all the top sites in Paris including the top five listed below.