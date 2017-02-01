BREAKING NEWS: Sources say the RTD security guard slaying suspect was found with Muslim documents (More)

Cyclist Suffers Serious Injuries In Hit & Run

February 1, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Road, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Hit & Run, Fort Collins Police Services, Lemay Avenue, Patrick Price

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for a driver who hit a cyclist in Fort Collins Tuesday night and then fled the scene.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Columbia Road.

Police say the driver hit the 27-year-old cyclist and did not stop.

Patrick Price suffered serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

“Witnesses reported Price was riding his bicycle south on Lemay Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The suspect vehicle failed to stop after the collision and was last seen driving south on Lemay Avenue,” police said in a statement.

Additional Information From Fort Collins Police Services

Police are looking for assistance in identifying the car and driver involved in the collision. Anyone who has information and has not spoken to law enforcement should contact Officer Tim Brennan at 970-416-2229 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

