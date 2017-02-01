College Football Recruit Hits Slopes To Make His Choice

DENVER (CBS4) – National Signing Day is on Wednesday as high school athletes sign their national letters of intent and make their college selections official.
The Bleacher Report posted a story about 4-star athlete Connor Wedington, who plays running back and cornerback, hitting the slopes to make his announcement to his commitment to the school of his choice in a unique way.
Wedington’s finalists were Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Notre Dame.
He posted a video with four friends wearing a jersey from each of the schools and then got some big air to reveal he was going to Stanford with big print on the bottom of his snowboard.
