College Football Recruit Hits Slopes To Make His Choice

February 1, 2017 3:08 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – National Signing Day is on Wednesday as high school athletes sign their national letters of intent and make their college selections official.

(credit: Connor Wedington/Twitter)

The Bleacher Report posted a story about 4-star athlete Connor Wedington, who plays running back and cornerback, hitting the slopes to make his announcement to his commitment to the school of his choice in a unique way.

Wedington’s finalists were Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Notre Dame.

He posted a video with four friends wearing a jersey from each of the schools and then got some big air to reveal he was going to Stanford with big print on the bottom of his snowboard.

