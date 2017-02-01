Body Found Under Tarp Identified

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The man whose body was found underneath a tarp in Cherry Hills Village on Tuesday has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office released the man’s identity as Travis Hartsock.

Evidence from the scene (credit: CBS)

The body of Hartsock, 40, was discovered under a tarp near the intersection of East Layton Avenue and South Clarkson Street near the Cherry Hill Village and Englewood border.

Hartsock’s body was found under a tarp used for discarding trash on the front yard of a home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A bloodhound on the scene (credit: CBS)

Police say there were no signs of a struggle and while the investigation is not being called a homicide, it is being considered “very suspicious.”

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office says the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

