Barricade Situation Puts School On Lockout

DENVER (CBS4)– Police officers were kept outside of a home by a person called “suspicious” that investigators wanted to talk to on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers rushed to a home in the area of Columbine and Josephine Street where they attempted to contact a person inside the home. That person refused to come out and talk to officers.
Police set up a perimeter during the negotiations.
The police activity kept Bromwell Elementary on lockout. Students will be dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday only if the police activity is over.
Parents were contacted by the school.
Some businesses in the area were also impacted.