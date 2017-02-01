BREAKING NEWS: Sources say the RTD security guard slaying suspect was found with Muslim documents (More)

Barricade Situation Puts School On Lockout

February 1, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Bromwell Elementary, Josephine Street

DENVER (CBS4)– Police officers were kept outside of a home by a person called “suspicious” that investigators wanted to talk to on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers rushed to a home in the area of Columbine and Josephine Street where they attempted to contact a person inside the home. That person refused to come out and talk to officers.

Police set up a perimeter during the negotiations.

The police activity kept Bromwell Elementary on lockout. Students will be dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday only if the police activity is over.

Parents were contacted by the school.

Some businesses in the area were also impacted.

