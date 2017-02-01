Attempted Robber Shoots Woman At Drive-Up ATM

February 1, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, Jefferson County, Shooting, Wheat Ridge, Wheat Ridge Police

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery at a drive-up ATM.

The crime happened near 38th Street and Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge at approximately 5 a.m.

The ATM belonged to Chase Bank, and the incident happened in a parking lot containing a Safeway grocery.

The suspect was described as being black male in his 40s who was bald and wearing dark clothes. Police say he was riding a bicycle and approached the victim while she was in her car taking out cash.

The woman told police he waited until she withdrew the money and then he shot her in the shoulder in an attempt to get her money.

The man then took off on his bike and the victim drove herself to a hospital that was a few blocks away. Her injuries were described as being non-life threatening.

Authorities say the suspect at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

