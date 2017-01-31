‘Uncrustables’ Plant Is Coming To Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Smuckers is coming to Colorado and it’s bringing with it a lot of jobs.
The J.M. Smucker Co. will build an Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont.
Uncrustables are the refrigerated peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the crusts cut off that are very popular with children and some adults.
The facility will have about 250 employees in the first phase and eventually end up with 500 employees total.
Production is expected to begin in 2019 with construction slated to begin later this year.
The plant will be built on the east end of Longmont in Weld County on the north side of State Highway 119 near Fairview Road.