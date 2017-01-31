Texans Add Former Broncos WR Welker To Coaching Staff

January 31, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Wes Welker

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have added Wes Welker to their coaching staff as an offense and special teams assistant.

Welker wrapped up a 12-year playing career in 2015. He had 9,924 yards receiving and scored 50 touchdowns playing for five teams, including spending six seasons with the New England Patriots.

Houston also made some adjustments to its staff with Romeo Crennel, moving from defensive coordinator to assistant head coach/defense and Mike Vrabel shifting from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Coach Bill O’Brien will take over offensive coordinator duties after George Godsey and the team parted ways after Houston was eliminated by New England in the divisional round of the playoffs this season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia