Relatives: Man Struck, Killed Was On His Way To Work

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man struck and killed in Adams County last week was walking to a bus stop on his way to work.

Relatives describe Reyes Castorena as a loving grandfather who was hardworking.

Castorena was found dead in the road Jan. 23 off Zuni Street just north of West 52nd Avenue.

State troopers told CBS4 the drivers did not stop to help Castorena. Investigators also believe it is possible drivers thought they hit debris.

Relatives told CBS4 that Castorena would leave work early for his job washing dishes at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Denver to have breakfast and change into his uniform.

The family hopes someone will come forward and take responsibility for hitting the father and grandfather.

It is unclear if Castorena was walking or already lying down when he was hit. Authorities say because it was dark and he was wearing dark clothing, it may have been difficult to see him.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Castorena.

CSP believes one of the vehicles involved is a white pickup truck with a black tool box in the back.

If you have any details that may assist the Colorado State Patrol in locating any of the vehicles involved, or may have been in the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. please call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D-17-0381.

This incident remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.