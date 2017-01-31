‘Ready For That Challenge’: Story Returns To Rockies Lineup

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– Last season Trevor Story became the best story in baseball.

The Colorado Rockies rookie short stop came swinging out of the gates hitting two home runs in his major league debut and hitting a home run in each of his first four games.

“It was pretty cool to look back and see my first year in the big leagues,” said Story. “Specifically that first week and month.”

Story became the first rookie to hit a home run in his first four games, and became the first player in major league history to hit six home runs in the first four games of any season.

He also set a record for home runs by a National League rookie short stop with 27.

“It’s cool to hear those numbers,” said Story. “But at the end of the day, it was all about winning.”

His rookie season went from dream to nightmare when he tore a ligament in his thumb in late July.

“It was really tough. Probably one of the most emotional times in my life,” said Story of his injury.

“Sometimes you don’t know how much this game means to you until you can’t play it. That’s one of the big things that I learned. I’ll never take it for granted.”

Story and the Rockies will held to spring training in mid-February with pitchers and catchers holding their first workout on Feb. 14 followed by position players taking part in their first workout on Feb. 20.

With the addition of Ian Desmond to the lineup and added bullpen depth with the additions of Mike Dunn and Greg Holland to the pitching staff, the Rockies, who will be under the direction of new manager Bud Black, have playoff expectations.

“I think we have a real chance of winning,” said Story. “We’re a confident team and I think we’re ready for that challenge.”

The Rockies will open the season in Milwaukee on April 3 and then have the home opener on April 7 against the Dodgers.

