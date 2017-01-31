Moose Makes Surprise Visit Into Family’s Home

HAILEY, Idaho (CBS4) – File it under believe it or not.

Sunday night, a family received a surprise visit into their home from a moose.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff, the moose fell through a basement window well in the family’s home in Hailey, Idaho.

Hailey is located between Boise and Idaho Falls.

Personnel from several agencies responded to the incident, including the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley, who had a similar incident last year in which a cow elk broke into a home through a window well.

According to the agency’s Facebook post, the moose charged officers several times as they tried to herd it up the stairs and out the front door.

“The moose was having none of it,” and so they brought in narcotics, sedated the moose, and “the sleeping giant was carried up the stairs and out the front door.”

When it woke, the moose appeared groggy and confused, but it was free.

The sheriff’s office says that the deep snow has brought wildlife into the town and close to homes in search of food.

