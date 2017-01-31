Minivan Runs Stop Sign And Crashes, Driver Runs Away

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver who ran a stop sign that caused a chain reaction that resulted in two other crashes ran away from the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol says that a minivan ran a stop sign just before noon Tuesday at 75th Street and Valmont Road in Boulder County.

That minivan was struck by a pickup truck heading westbound. The driver of the minivan got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The pickup truck then continued out of control and struck another minivan. That minivan driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Copter4 flew over the crash scenes where crashed vehicles could be seen. The intersection remained closed on Tuesday afternoon during the investigation and cleanup. The intersection reopened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the minivan that started the chain reaction has not been found but troopers told CBS4 that they believe they know who it is and will be contacting that person later.

Investigators are not sure whether speed or alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the crash.