Libyan Man Challenges Travel Ban In Denver Federal Court

January 31, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Morgan Carroll, Zakaria Hagig

DENVER (AP) — A Libyan man living in Colorado is joining those challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban in court.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Denver, lawyers for Zakaria Hagig said he is a lawful resident of the United States who is working and studying business at the Community College of Denver. They say he has a constitutional right to be able to travel back home for a family emergency or another need and not be barred from returning without justification.

The lawsuit claims that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it shows hostility to Islam and asks for it to be declared illegal and unenforceable.

One of the lawyers representing him is former Democratic state Sen. Morgan Carroll, who ran against U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in November’s election.

