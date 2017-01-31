Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Ends Tuesday, Much Cooler Weather Ahead

January 31, 2017 7:23 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar into the lower 60s Tuesday for the third day in a row. Then sharply cooler weather will arrive for Wednesday with highs falling slightly below normal in the lower 40s.

The mild weather on Tuesday will once again be caused by westerly downsloping winds. Gusts could reach 30 mph at times in the metro area especially near the foothills on the west side of town. Locations above 9,000 feet will experience gusts to 50 mph.

A cold front east of Colorado will move west toward the Front Range Tuesday night into Wednesday. As the cooler air settles in, temperatures will drop about 20 degrees but a lack of moisture means zero chance for precipitation trough Wednesday evening.

Then a chance for freezing drizzle will develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Low clouds and fog will also be a problem and the Thursday morning commute could be impacted.

Dry and sunny weather will return on Friday and a warming trend will commence going into the weekend with mid 50s on Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

