Home Depot Robber Captured On Surveillance

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help finding a man wanted in a robbery at a home improvement store.
The man walked into the Home Depot at 3130 S. Sheridan Blvd. about 2 p.m. on Jan. 10.
After he robbed the store, he took off in a green Honda Civic with an unknown female driver. That female driver is also wanted in connection with the robbery.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.