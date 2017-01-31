Freezing Drizzle Possible Late Wednesday, Early Thursday

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s fairly rare to talk about freezing rain or freezing dizzle in Colorado, but occasionally, we get the right ‘set up’ in the atmosphere for it to happen, where a thin layer of freezing air gets trapped at the ground under a warmer atmosphere above.
As precipitation falls from a cloud, if it’s ice, it melts on the way down and arrives as a liquid that freezes on contact, resulting in icy sidewalks and roads.
Colorado’s Weather Center is tracking a cold front that should push into northern Colorado sometime on Wednesday. In addition to much colder air it will also bring some moisture.
Because of the atmospheric set up, there’s growing potential for freezing drizzle to develop in the urban corridor and on the northeast plains starting late Wednesday.
While computer forecast models show the amounts of liquid to be light, in some spots, it could last several for hours.
If you have travel plans between Wednesday night and mid-morning Thursday you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast.
The last time widespread freezing drizzle hit the Front Range was Jan. 9, 2015.
