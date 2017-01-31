Freezing Drizzle Possible Late Wednesday, Early Thursday

January 31, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Freezing Drizzle, Freezing Rain, Meteorologist Chris Spears

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s fairly rare to talk about freezing rain or freezing dizzle in Colorado, but occasionally, we get the right ‘set up’ in the atmosphere for it to happen, where a thin layer of freezing air gets trapped at the ground under a warmer atmosphere above.

As precipitation falls from a cloud, if it’s ice, it melts on the way down and arrives as a liquid that freezes on contact, resulting in icy sidewalks and roads.

nutu headlines Freezing Drizzle Possible Late Wednesday, Early Thursday

Colorado’s Weather Center is tracking a cold front that should push into northern Colorado sometime on Wednesday. In addition to much colder air it will also bring some moisture.

Because of the atmospheric set up, there’s growing potential for freezing drizzle to develop in the urban corridor and on the northeast plains starting late Wednesday.

While computer forecast models show the amounts of liquid to be light, in some spots, it could last several for hours.

If you have travel plans between Wednesday night and mid-morning Thursday you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast.

The last time widespread freezing drizzle hit the Front Range was Jan. 9, 2015.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia