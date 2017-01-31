Couple Claims They’re Being Harassed Because Of Their Ill Dog

By Tom Mustin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A vandalized fence and a shattered mailbox illustrate the rising anger over the treatment of a family dog.

“It broke my heart. If he’s sick and if he’s old, then have him put down,” neighbor Charlene Garcia told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Estrella is a 7-year-old boxer. A neighbor took a picture of the emaciated dog in the front yard of its Englewood home. He then contacted Animal Control, who spoke with the owners.

Owner Alejandra Tapia says Estrella has thyroid problems and multiple internal infections. She and her husband, Jose Esparza, have had the dog since it was a puppy. They’ve taken the dog to the veterinarian twice in the past few months. The dog is taking several antibiotics, but nothing has helped.

“I don’t care about the money. I just want to see her get better,” said Esparza.

Tapia says on Monday a stranger screamed at her about the dog. Tuesday she woke up to find someone had driven through the fence in her front yard.

“You do your duty when you call Animal Control, but when you start harassing people and making them fear in their own home, that’s taking it too far,” she said.

Dr. Kathleen Brown treated Estrella at the Brentwood Animal Hospital. She says the family is doing what it can to help the dog, and she also understands the neighbor’s concerns.

“Anytime you see a pet that you think is not getting good care you should contact somebody,” Brown said.

As the controversy over her dog escalates, a tearful Tapia says she’s worried her broken fence may be just the beginning.

“You never know what these individuals are going to do,” she said.

Animal Control says it contacted the owners and were satisfied with the animal’s care.

Brown says if the family follows all the recommended treatment and the dog is expected to recover.

