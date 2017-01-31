Colorado Hits Insurance Milestone Amid Big Questions

DENVER (AP) — Colorado concludes health insurance sign-ups Tuesday, but there is great uncertainty over the future of those insurance plans. The uncertainty is coloring debate at the Capitol, where lawmakers await word about how the federal health care law will change.

Colorado’s GOP-led Senate is moving a plan to undo Colorado’s state-run insurance exchange.

It’s a bill unlikely to make it to the governor’s desk because of Democratic opposition. But the measure is a good indication of how Republicans plan to chip away at Obamacare even before the new Congress even decides what to do next.

Republicans say it would save money and boost choice to dismantle Colorado’s exchange. Democrats disagree.

Meanwhile, the exchange says Colorado is on pace to set another record for insurance enrollments by the deadline Tuesday night.

