CEO Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Backs Suit Opposing Trump Order

January 31, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the Seattle-based company is prepared to support a lawsuit being brought by Washington state’s attorney general against President Donald Trump and the administration over Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, reports Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees Monday that company lawyers have prepared a “declaration of support” for the suit. The Post reports the letter says company lawyers “are working other legal options as well.”

(L to R) Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, Larry Page, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google), Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, Vice President-elect Mike Pence listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(L to R) Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, Larry Page, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google), Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, Vice President-elect Mike Pence listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fellow Washington state-based tech companies Microsoft and Expedia are also supporting the suit.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries is damaging Washington state’s economy and hurting its companies.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia