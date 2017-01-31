Broncos LB Davis Too Frustrated To Watch Playoffs

January 31, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Todd Davis, Xfinity Monday Live

By Michael Spencer

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Todd Davis is coming off the most productive season of his career, recording 96 tackles.

“It’s been pretty good,” said Davis when asked about his offseason. “I’ve just been trying to work out and get ready for next season,” said Davis, who admitted he hasn’t watched any of the playoffs (which the Broncos didn’t qualify for) because it has been “too frustrating.”

The Broncos are one year removed from a Super Bowl championship and hired a new head coach in the offseason, naming Vance Joseph as the 16th coach in franchise history.

“I like it a lot,” said Davis of Joseph’s hiring. “He’s somebody who wants to come in and make things better and you can’t help but love that.”

In regards to Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Falcons, Davis thinks defense will play a key role. The Broncos played both the Falcons and the Patriots in the regular season.

Davis joked about slowing down Atlanta’s high-powered offense, saying the best way to slow down the Falcons is to keep their offensive off the field.

“You give Tom Brady the ball back,” Davis said with a smile. “You give them the ball for too long, they’re scoring.”

Davis picked the Falcons to win Super Bowl LI when the playoffs first started and said he’s sticking with his pick.

“That offense is so explosive and they’re able to put up some points, and if you score more than anybody else, that’s how you win.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE
CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia