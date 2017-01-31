Broncos LB Davis Too Frustrated To Watch Playoffs

By Michael Spencer

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Todd Davis is coming off the most productive season of his career, recording 96 tackles.

“It’s been pretty good,” said Davis when asked about his offseason. “I’ve just been trying to work out and get ready for next season,” said Davis, who admitted he hasn’t watched any of the playoffs (which the Broncos didn’t qualify for) because it has been “too frustrating.”

The Broncos are one year removed from a Super Bowl championship and hired a new head coach in the offseason, naming Vance Joseph as the 16th coach in franchise history.

“I like it a lot,” said Davis of Joseph’s hiring. “He’s somebody who wants to come in and make things better and you can’t help but love that.”

In regards to Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Falcons, Davis thinks defense will play a key role. The Broncos played both the Falcons and the Patriots in the regular season.

Davis joked about slowing down Atlanta’s high-powered offense, saying the best way to slow down the Falcons is to keep their offensive off the field.

“You give Tom Brady the ball back,” Davis said with a smile. “You give them the ball for too long, they’re scoring.”

Davis picked the Falcons to win Super Bowl LI when the playoffs first started and said he’s sticking with his pick.

“That offense is so explosive and they’re able to put up some points, and if you score more than anybody else, that’s how you win.”

