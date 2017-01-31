7-Year-Old Girl Falls From Chairlift At Southwest Colorado Ski Resort

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old girl fell from a chairlift at Purgatory Resort while skiing on Sunday.
According to Kim Oyler with Purgatory Resort, the girl fell approximately 26 feet just after 9:30 a.m.
“The lift operator immediately contacted Purgatory Ski Patrol, who arrived on scene around 9:38 a.m.,” Oyler said in a statement. “An ambulance was requested by Patrol and the skier was transported via ambulance to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango.”
The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, was treated and released from the hospital.
“From preliminary reports given by eyewitnesses, it is believed that after the arm bar was raised near the unloading zone, the female skier leaned forward and fell out of the chair,” Oyler said.
The incident has been reported to the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.